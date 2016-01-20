A Raisin In The Sun
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
From Milwaukee to Broadway and Back
Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more
Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
A Raisin at The Rep
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings a great work of 20th-century American drama to the stage. Directed by Ron OJ Parson, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun resonates with the kind of passion that has made more
Mar 18, 2013 4:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Changing Neighborhood
Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Steve Spice Theater
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee