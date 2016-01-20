RSS

A Raisin In The Sun

raisinsun_art.jpg.jpe

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more

Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more

Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Off the Cuff

rep.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings a great work of 20th-century American drama to the stage. Directed by Ron OJ Parson, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun resonates with the kind of passion that has made more

Mar 18, 2013 4:10 PM Theater

theater_rev.jpg.jpe

Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Theater

blogimage12411.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES