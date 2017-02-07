Ralph Fiennes
Film Clips 2.9
In Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their iconic roles from Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In this installment, their romance is more conventional, but Grey’s old flames keep appearing... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:26 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 28
The 1960s were the last time westerns dominated TV programming. “Cimarron Strip” (1967-1968) was one of the better examples of the genre from that period. It stared iron-faced Stuart Whitman as a U.S. Marshal in a frontier town, holding ... more
May 28, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Turning the Page
Page Eight, the new selection on PBS\' “Masterpiece Contemporary,” is more beautifully filmed than most movies on the big screen, and the gorgeous cinematography, especially of London draped with electric light at night, cinched it as a closin.. more
Nov 1, 2011 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Promoting a Smarter Economic Development Strategy
Bad economic news is old news inMilwaukee, where we’ve struggled with a declining manufacturing sector,expanding racial and economic gaps, underfunded transit, job flight tothe suburbs and city ,News Features more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Shearwater Wows a Late-Night Crowd
In 2006, Shearwater released Palo Santo, one of that year%uFFFDs best albums, but despite the loudening accolades, the group has yet to break through the way their friends in Okkervil River have. That could change this year, when they release a n.. more
Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Faith Healer
These days, the Faith Healer is one of Brian Friel’s most revered creations, but whe Faith Healer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee