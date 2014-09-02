RSS

Ralph Nader

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Despite political gridlock and polarization, Ralph Nader remains optimistic on America. The permanent insurgent, who rose to prominence in the ’60s after calling out Detroit for manufacturing cars unsafe at any speed, sees more purple than ... more

Jul 23, 2014 4:53 PM Books

 DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more

Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8125.jpe

After last week\'s surprising announcement that <a href=\"/blog-8121-tieumlsto-will-headline-the-marcus-amphitheater.html\">Tiësto will headline the Marcus Amphitheater</a>, the venue\'s latest announced headliner shouldn\'t turn too many heads: I.. more

Apr 3, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage17259.jpe

Even as Barack Obama gradually climbs in national polls, more than a handful of the president... more

Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

blogimage10617.jpe

2010 marks the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, and it remains as vital as ever before. Every day we confront new challenges posed by climate change and our addiction to fossil fuels. Fortunately, however, Earth Day celebrations continue to b... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10167.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8125.jpe

In the novel Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us!, consumer-rights-activist turned beloved-by-the-left-presidential-candidate turned reviled-by-the-left-presidential-candidate Ralph Nader imagines a world where, distraught by America’s woes aft... more

Sep 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES