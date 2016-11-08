RSS

Nov 8, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more

Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Local Music

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Twin Cities punk outfit Color TV joined Milwaukee sleaze kings Ramma Lamma for the latest installment of Circle-A's “Alive at 8” series. more

Jul 27, 2015 8:45 AM Concert Reviews

Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more

Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Music Feature

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

It's time for the Monkey Bar Holiday Party, join them on Sunday, December 19 from 6pm until close for 1/2 price drinks and a free buffet. Taco and Ashley serving until 9pm, then Wilbur, Rufio and Mathias will be there from 9 until close. Sa... more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

