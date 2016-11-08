Ramma Lamma
The Get Down Celebrates the Women of Funk
Nov 8, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Pukes Find Refuge in a Holy Place
Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more
Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Riverwest FemFest @ Company Brewing
This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ramma Lamma w/ Color TV @ Circle-A Cafe
The Twin Cities punk outfit Color TV joined Milwaukee sleaze kings Ramma Lamma for the latest installment of Circle-A's “Alive at 8” series. more
Jul 27, 2015 8:45 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ramma Lamma Enjoy the Sleazy Fringes of Rock ’N’ Roll
Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more
Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Holiday Party
It's time for the Monkey Bar Holiday Party, join them on Sunday, December 19 from 6pm until close for 1/2 price drinks and a free buffet. Taco and Ashley serving until 9pm, then Wilbur, Rufio and Mathias will be there from 9 until close. Sa... more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE