Ramones
The Parrots Los Niños Sin Miedo (PIAS America)
On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Scientists: A Place Called Bad (Numero Group)
The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Jews Who Rock
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more
May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Blaine Schultz Visual Arts
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hall of Famers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Much to Love in 'Buildings on Fire'
The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments
Rock’n’Roll High School
Rock’n’Roll High School was going to be the turning point for the Ramones, their breakthrough to a mass audience. So some fans of the punk rock pioneers fervently hoped at the time of the movie’s 1979 release. It wasn’t meant to be, yet the issue .. more
May 2, 2010 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows ca... more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee