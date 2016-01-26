RSS

Randall Cobb

Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM A&E Feature

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM A&E Feature

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more

Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM More Sports

Jim Biever / Packers.com

For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more

Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM More Sports

