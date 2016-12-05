RSS

Randall T. Anderson

Dec 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

I first saw Christmas decorations in a department store downtown on September 11th. It was a little infection of a boutique which has since metastasized to cover the entire store. And it’s not even Halloween yet. It’s going to be kind of a l.. more

Oct 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Theater

I’ll be reviewing Off the Wall’s Tartuffe for the print edition of the Shepherd-Express . Okay, granted, Molière’s classic satire on religious hypocrisy is as poignant as ever, but I wasn’t exactly excited at the prospect of seeing another.. more

Sep 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more

May 5, 2015 10:06 PM Theater

Photo by Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more

May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Theater 1 Comments

Triumvirate Theatricals and Milwaukee Entertainment Group stage a classy production of Dial M For Murder at the Brumder Mansion this month. The 1950s thriller stars Randall T. Anderson as a more

Aug 28, 2014 11:29 PM Theater

Defined by its sordid sensuality and macabre hedonism, Off the Wall Theatre’s intimate rendition of Rope, by Patrick Hamilton, tells the story of two gay college students who decide to commit motiveless and passionless murder, just to see i... more

Jul 24, 2014 4:02 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre makes a trip to the edge of the desert with Robert Sherwood’s 1930s drama The Petrified Forest. The ensemble encounter set in a desolate roadside diner in Arizona is the story of a group of people who all seem emotionally r... more

Feb 19, 2014 5:29 PM Theater

In 1925, high school teacher John Scopes was found guilty of illegally teaching evolution in a Tennessee public school. The verdict was later overturned on a technicality, but not before attracting the kind of attention that is the inspirat... more

Oct 23, 2013 1:26 AM Theater

As Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its Ninth Annual Festival of One Act Plays, the thematic name of the game is, well, games. Make that “Game Night.” Seven short one acts, ranging from 12 to 20 minutes more

Jun 11, 2013 10:50 PM Theater

Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more

May 13, 2012 9:54 AM Theater

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) got the green light from state legislators to begin implementing YoungStar, its new quality ratings system for child care providers, which will go into full effect on July 1, 2011.But will... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

For some Milwaukeeans, the Port of Milwaukee isn’t much more than an exit sign on the Hoan Bridge. But as Leah Dobkin writes in Soul of a Port, our city’s harbor is integral to Milwaukee’s past and is a success story in the present day&m more

Dec 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

After roaming nomadically for many seasons, Andre’ Lee Ellis & Co. finally has a home. “It’s just like Downtown,” says Andre Lee Ellis, the theater company’s namesake, proud to show visitors around the Dr. Martin Luther King more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Two artists, two mediums—one uses sensual form, the other luscious color. Both artists, Susan Stamm Evans and Lon Michels, are featured in exhibitions at Tory Folliard Gallery through Sept. 4.In the main gallery, “Susan Stamm Evans: Bronze ... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

In September, Deputy Agriculture Secretary KathleenMerrigan announced a new initiative wi 608-837-7766/ W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wis./www.sassycowcreamery.com ,Eat/Drink more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

