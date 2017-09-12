At Random
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
This Week on The Disclaimer: At Random and Bay View Development
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, in the wake of this month's reveal that the historic Bay View bar At Random is for sale, we're discussing how the neighbor.. more
May 14, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
King Lear at UWM
UWM Theater brings the tragic drama of King Lear to the stage this weekend. Director Rebecca Holderness in conjunction with the Massachusetts-based Shakespeare and Company, the production is a solidly respectable manifestation of the theatre clas.. more
Nov 16, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrate Summer With Gallery Night and Day
Festivals occupy the lakefront throughout the summer, but then fade as fall progresses into winter. Gallery Night and Day, on the other hand, takes place every three months so as to celebrate each season in Milwaukee. On July 23-24, summer ... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Lounge and Romantic Bar
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009
Things That Make Me Laugh
This guy's name and mustache_________In the newly remodeled Brewers store in left field you can buy jersey T-Shirts of most anyone on the Brewers roster.You'll notice Gallardo's are going like hot-cakes.But the one player who's sold out?That's rig.. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
I Found Your Camera website
I stumbled upon this site today and I have to say that it's one of the coolest things I've seen people do.As someone who is physically attached to her camera, I can't imagine what I'd do if I ever lost it or my memory cards.This blog provides a pl.. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Vacation
Probably should have put this up earlier, but I was on vacation allweek in Memphis, visiting family, which is why posting wasnon-existent. more
Dec 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Happy Holidays!
Cute Sports sends Holiday wishes to everyone today!!Hope you have a good, safe holiday with friends and family. more
Dec 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Various Artists
Producers/arrangers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff honed their skills for a number of years be Love Train ,CD Reviews more
Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
A friend of a friend
The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cedarburg is Cajun Country
Roux Brothers | Photo by Tate Bunker See also ,Dining Out more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 6 Comments
Unintentional comedy
Prince Fielder hit a home run into McCovey Cove in San Francisco on Saturday. The game wasn't televised in Milwaukee at the time, so we were listening to the radio broadcast. Later, we went to MLB.com to watch the homer and it had the radio sound .. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Atlatl, The Candliers, and Other Local Favorites
Atlatl, a young Milwaukee group that teeters back and forth between harmonic jam-rock and ramshackle indie-rock, does a 6:15 p.m. show at the Summerfest’s only all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, sponsored by the Shepherd Express. The grou... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sting Ray & Shark Reef
Most marinophiles have probably dipped their hands in the water and petted a stingray at Shark Tale ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rilo Kiley
Under the Blacklight ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 10 - Apr. 16
The Hold Steady Boys and Girls in America, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Officially the funniest name. EVER!
I've been meaning to post this for awhile and kept forgetting. This gentleman plays for the Providence Bruins of the AHL and came to town to play the Admirals a couple of weekends ago. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
UWM Guitar Series: Pino Forastiere
Tonight at 7:30 p.m., finger-style guitarist Pino Forastiere returns to Milwaukee for an i Why Not? ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Best of Milwaukee 2007
Best Bike Trail Oak Leaf Trail Runners-up: Glacial Drumlin, Hank Aaron State Effective Date: November 1, 2007 ,Cover Story more
Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 2 Comments