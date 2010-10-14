Rangers
Stepan profiled in Wall Street Journal
Derek Stepan is making a name for himself on the big stage of New York City. The latest is a profile from the Wall Street Journal. Read it here more
Oct 14, 2010 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger Stepan has record start
Derek Stepan left Wisconsin after two years and there was some question as to whether he was NHL-ready, or if he'd spend time in the minors before joining the NY Rangers.After leading his team in pre-season scoring, Stepan made the team out of c.. more
Oct 11, 2010 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fast-Paced Farce
It's the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. It will last just over Barney & Bee ,Theater more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chero Michel
Lovely sight though it is, Chero Michel doesn't need the sultry bare-midriff shot that draws attention to her first full-length CD. The Milwaukee R&B diva's lustrous voice and alt-soul production could produce sufficient attention with thes... more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Maddux headed to Rangers
Saw it on the ticker this morning and now there's stories to corroborate - Mike Maddux will be the new pitching coach for the Texas Rangers.I personally think this raises a few questions about the Brewers clubhouse. Maddux was asked a week or so a.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More Maddux chatter
It's becoming hard to keep up with all the rumor and speculation on this team - the off-season's been busier than the season was!As I said a few days ago, the Texas Rangers are extremely interested in Mike Maddux and thus far the Brewers haven't g.. more
Oct 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series against the Florida Marlins tonight at You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee