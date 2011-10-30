RSS

Rankings

Heading into last year's Rose Bowl season, that Badgers were ranked 12. The week they played the Rose Bowl, they were 4/5. They ended up 7/8 after losing the Rose Bowl and ending the season 11-2.Heading into 2009, the Badgers were unranked, but f.. more

Oct 30, 2011 8:16 PM More Sports

With a ranking of 7 in the Harris and Coaches' Poll and a 10 in last week's BCS, the Badgers move up to 9th in this week's BCS standings, two places ahead of Ohio State. Michigan State is at 14 with Iowa at 16. Wisconsin cannot win the Big Ten wi.. more

Nov 1, 2010 2:12 PM More Sports

blogimage7516.jpe

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both fans of traditional Latin rhythms as well as newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing... more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6007.jpe

Earlier this month the Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." The museum has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences,... more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

ESPN.com's Page 2 preseason power Rankings have the Brewers at 29th ... out of 30 http://sports.espn.go.com/espn/page2/story?page=neel/080219 more

Feb 20, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage572.jpe

Justin Vernon is at the beginning of what's poised to be a very, very good year. Last year New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES