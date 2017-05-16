Raoul Deal
'Artists At Work': Cedarburg Artists' Guild Celebrates Human Industry
Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more
May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Art Marries Technology at UWM’s Peck School
The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Reflections on Immigration
In Latino Arts’ current exhibition, “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” (“From Neither Here Nor There”), artist Raoul Deal explores the subject of Mexican immigration, along with the complex issues of assimilation, isolation and more
Mar 26, 2013 9:54 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts