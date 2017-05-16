RSS

Raoul Deal

Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more

May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Visual Arts

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more

May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Visual Arts

The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Visual Arts

In Latino Arts’ current exhibition, “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” (“From Neither Here Nor There”), artist Raoul Deal explores the subject of Mexican immigration, along with the complex issues of assimilation, isolation and more

Mar 26, 2013 9:54 PM Visual Arts

