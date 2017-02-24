RSS

Rap-Rock

Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more

Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM On Music

Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig annou.. more

Nov 11, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Things are good for Limp Bizkit these days. Improbably good, even. After a decade marked by transition, turmoil and hiatus, the rap-rock band has settled into a comfortable working groove. The group is enjoying its first more

May 7, 2013 9:05 PM Music Feature

A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 1, 2010 3:34 PM On Music

blogimage2496.jpe

News that Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s rap-rock album, will actually see the light of day has the blogosphere uniformly horrified, and with good reason. Its first single, “Prom Queen,” plays like an 11-year-old 311 song, complete to the outdated, tuneles.. more

Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So I got a call the other night from my buddyLittle Jimmy Iodine to remind me that we got a 40-year highschool classreunionlater this summer that we got to find a way to shirk. To be 17... more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 7 Comments

