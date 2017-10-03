RSS

Rap

RobHicksByRobRandolph.jpg

Photo credit: Rob Randolph

To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Local Music

rob hicks.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

rakim.jpg

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

websterx.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/websturx

Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more

Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM On Music

ishdarr.jpg.jpe

IshDARR

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM On Music

asapmob.jpg.jpe

The New York rap collective A$AP Mob will play the Rave on Thursday, Oct. 12, the venue announced today, and for those wondering, yes, A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ant will be touring with them. Just kidding, nobody was wondering that (though Twelvyy and.. more

Jul 25, 2017 7:45 PM On Music

summer.jpg.jpe

The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more

Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM On Music

ishdarr.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/ishdarr

IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more

Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM On Music

ludacrisvitamind.jpg.jpe

Ludacris may have mellowed with age, but his hits spoke for themselves Sunday night. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:51 AM Concert Reviews

oddcouple.jpg.jpe

Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more

Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_queentut.jpg.jpe

Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

Like so many of rap’s modern greats, Lil Boosie is a complicated figure. He’s one of the most purely talented rappers of his generation, whose vivid storytelling has served as a model for countless southern rappers that have emerged in his wake. H.. more

May 1, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

guerillaghost.jpg.jpe

target="_blank" more

Apr 25, 2017 2:37 PM Music Feature

guccimane.jpg.jpe

Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more

Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

localmusic_blax_a_bysamcurro.jpg.jpe

Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Local Music

they_use.jpg.jpe

The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:59 PM On Music

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht House Band treats the American jazz and hip-hop songbooks with equal reverence. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music 1 Comments

musicgateway_websterx_bymelissaleejohnson.jpg.jpe

WebsterX looks back on a major battle with depression and anxiety, in his own singular way, on the rapper’s long-anticipated debut album, Daymares. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES