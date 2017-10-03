Rap
Rob Hicks Aims to Transcend Racine's Rap Scene
To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rakim Cut Corners At His Anticipated Turner Hall Ballroom Performance
A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX Numbs the Pain on "Everfeel"
Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more
Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Lorde Fredd33, IshDARR, Elo, Skintay, Juiceboxxx
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A$AP Mob Will Play The Rave in October, Including the Members You Care About
The New York rap collective A$AP Mob will play the Rave on Thursday, Oct. 12, the venue announced today, and for those wondering, yes, A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ant will be touring with them. Just kidding, nobody was wondering that (though Twelvyy and.. more
Jul 25, 2017 7:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
8 Takeaways From a Not-Quite Historic Summerfest 2017
The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more
Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
IshDARR Caps Off a Marquee Week With Two New Tracks
IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more
Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ludacris @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Ludacris may have mellowed with age, but his hits spoke for themselves Sunday night. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:51 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
oddCouple Bridges the Distance Between Chicago's and Milwaukee's Rap Scenes
Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more
Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Queen Tut Claims Her Throne
Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature 1 Comments
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Honors Lil Boosie with an Official Proclamation
Like so many of rap’s modern greats, Lil Boosie is a complicated figure. He’s one of the most purely talented rappers of his generation, whose vivid storytelling has served as a model for countless southern rappers that have emerged in his wake. H.. more
May 1, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Guerilla Ghost Go For the Jugular
target="_blank" more
Apr 25, 2017 2:37 PM Steve Lampiris Music Feature
Gucci Mane @ The Eagles Ballroom
Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more
Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Rapper Blax Gets Political on 'Be Well'
Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukeeans Thane and IshDARR Remix THEY.'s "Deep End"
The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group.. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ruby Yacht House Band Looks to Make Good on the Promise of Jazz and Hip-Hop
Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht House Band treats the American jazz and hip-hop songbooks with equal reverence. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
WebsterX Looks Beyond the Darkness
WebsterX looks back on a major battle with depression and anxiety, in his own singular way, on the rapper’s long-anticipated debut album, Daymares. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature