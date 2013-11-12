Raphael Saadiq
Trombone Shorty | Say That To Say This (Verve)
Can’t blame a guy for trying—for wanting to branch out. The very history of New Orleans jazz is a motive, one of a music traveling up the river, of Louis Armstrong reinventing himself in Chicago and New York more
Nov 12, 2013 6:55 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Okkervil River, The Cars, Raphael Saadiq
<p> After luring in new listeners with a couple of approachable, eager-to-please records, <strong>Okkervil River</strong> retreats to the shadows on <em>I Am Very Far</em>, the band\'s most difficult album yet. Singer/songwriter Will Sheff has alw.. more
Mar 29, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Aerosmith w/ 3 Doors Down
The ravages of time are beginning to take their toll on Aerosmith, with Steven Tyler recently recovering from a bout of pneumonia, and Joe Perry rehabbing his knee after a long-overdue surgery. This week the band added a third member to its... more
Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee