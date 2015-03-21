Rapunzel
'Rapunzel' for Kids with Village Playhouse
Granted it’s not nearly as weird as some Japanese fairy tales, but Rapunzel is probably one of the stranger folk tales to come out of Europe. It could almost read like a garish parody of the traditional European folk tale. Beauty is in a tower tha.. more
Mar 21, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Happenings
The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ .38 Special and the D.B. Bryant Band
Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Replacing the venerable country duo tonight will be more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee