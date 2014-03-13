Rarities
Dope Folks Celebrates 50 Releases with a Black Sheep Rarities EP
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more
Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rolling Stones' Some Girls Outtakes Archive
Some Girls may or may not have been the last truly great Rolling Stones albumEmotional Rescue and Tattoo You could also fight it out for that honorbut more importantly, Some Girl was the last Rolling Stones album where the band sounded truly comfo.. more
Aug 3, 2010 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jackie Greene
It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Noises Off
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee