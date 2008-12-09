RSS
Rasputin And The Empress
Rudolph Reviewed
Prior to the opening of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, the show's writer/director/co-producer Patrick Schmitz had voiced the thought that he may be a “one trick pony.” With no other plans to work on another feature-length play at any point in th.. more
Dec 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rasputin and the Empress
The Charles Allis Art Museum concludes its series of classic biographical films tonight w Rasputin and the Empress ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Rasputin and the Empress
The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic biographical films tonight w Rasputin and the Empress ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!