Ratdog
Primus Enter the Chocolate Factory
Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Having 2 Aces is Sooooo Niiiiice
A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers forthe rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looksmighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubsand Cards:Today: Sheets07/28 vs. C.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Danger Mouse's Metacritic Handicap
Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ratdog
Perhaps more than any other Grateful Dead offshoot band, Bob Weir and Ratdog, which retur Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26
Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee