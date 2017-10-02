RSS

The Rave/Eagles Club

Paramore - Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more

Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM On Music

Keith Gasper

Amid the applause on Good Friday's As I Lay Dying/The Devil Wears Prada co-headlining bill at The Rave, there were, as might be expected at a metal concert, some devil's horns hand gestures thrown skyward by enthused more

Apr 1, 2013 12:00 PM Concert Reviews

Photo by Kiri Lin

Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more

Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by Kiri Lin

In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more

Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Concert Reviews

