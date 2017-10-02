The Rave/Eagles Club
Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix to Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows
Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more
Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Devil Wears Prada w/ As I Lay Dying, The Chariot and For Today @ The Rave
Amid the applause on Good Friday's As I Lay Dying/The Devil Wears Prada co-headlining bill at The Rave, there were, as might be expected at a metal concert, some devil's horns hand gestures thrown skyward by enthused more
Apr 1, 2013 12:00 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Soundgarden @ The Eagles Ballroom
Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more
Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Darkness @ The Rave
In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more
Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews