Ravel
MSO’s Season Finale
Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony Keeps its Groove
For years now, since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra found its groove with Music Director Edo de Waart, I’ve written that the orchestra has never sounded better. That remains true. When De Waart is on the podium, as was the case in a conce... more
Mar 5, 2014 4:52 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Continues to Explore
I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music