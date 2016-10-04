RSS
Raven Dockery
Skylight’s ‘Violet’ a Triumph of Staging and Psychological Truth
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Anne Siegel Theater
’60s Spirit Alive and Onstage
Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more
May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
