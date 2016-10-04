Raven Dockery

RSS

inreview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Theater

All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Theater

skylight.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more

May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Theater

