The Raven
A Quick Visit with ‘Poe’s Ghosts’
Edgar Allen Poe always believed in cutting to the chase. Save for one little-loved novel, the author trafficked in short stories and even shorter poems, contending that more
Oct 22, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee’s 2014/2015 Season
After carefully considering what it will present as its2014/2015 season, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee has announced areally interesting series of four plays.In September, the group opens its production of Chekov’s TheSeagull, which also a.. more
May 11, 2014 7:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Get Rad Celebrates Five Years of Growth
Like many in Milwaukee, I’ve often overlooked just how good local hardcore punk favorites Get Rad really are. I’ve never dismissed them as a joke band, though it’s clear that all band members have well-cultivated senses of humor: Their d more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music