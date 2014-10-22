RSS

The Raven

Edgar Allen Poe always believed in cutting to the chase. Save for one little-loved novel, the author trafficked in short stories and even shorter poems, contending that more

Oct 22, 2014 12:31 AM Theater

After carefully considering what it will present as its2014/2015 season, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee has announced areally interesting series of four plays.In September, the group opens its production of Chekov’s TheSeagull, which also a.. more

May 11, 2014 7:49 AM Theater

blogimage10260.jpe

Like many in Milwaukee, I’ve often overlooked just how good local hardcore punk favorites Get Rad really are. I’ve never dismissed them as a joke band, though it’s clear that all band members have well-cultivated senses of humor: Their d more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES