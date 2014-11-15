Ravi Shankar
The Imitation Game
Nov 15, 2014 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gershwin Songbook At Sunset
This wekend, the Sunset Playhouse welcomes Cynthia Cobb, Parrish Collier and Paul Helm in a celebration of early 20th century pop tunes as it presents A Gershwin Songbook. The ensemble plays the role of a young couple on party staff at Gershwin’.. more
Apr 8, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ravi Shankar
Ravi Shankar was 91 when he made these recordings in his California home last fall, and while I don't pretend intimate knowledge of the intricacies of the sitar, to my ears the master hasn't lost his touch. Recorded with tabla player Tanmoy... more
Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Shankar’s India
Ravi Shankar was still a relatively young man when director Howard Worth traveled with him for Raga: A Film Journey into the Heart of India, but he was already a master musician acclaimed in his homeland and recognized around the world. The 1971 .. more
Nov 15, 2010 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ravi Shankar
The first in an ambitious, projected series of albums culled from the personal archives of Ravi Shankar focuses on the two-year period when the sitar master found himself at the center of Western counterculture. One of the tracks is actuall... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ravi Shankar
In the 1960s Ravi Shankar became Mr. Indian Music to a world of young musicians, influencing the direction of the Beatles and psychedelic rock. As noted in the booklet essay accompanying Rare and Glorious, the accomplished sitar player came... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Golden Guitars
Tony Bacon's intriguing book, Million Dollar Les Paul: In Search of the Most Valuable Guit Million Dollar Les Paul: In Search of the Most Valuable Guitar in the World ,Books more
Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books