Ray Charles
In the Heat of the Night
Oftenoverlooked in film history, Norman Jewison was a director who emerged after theold Hollywood studio system that nurtured Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford butbefore the generation that numbered Martin Scorsese and Francis.. more
Jan 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Admirals vs. Aeros
The Milwaukee Admirals celebrate the Olympics tonight by wearing jerseys designed after the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s, then auctioning them to raise money for charity after tonight’s game against the Houston Aeros. The first 5,000 more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marcus Belgrave
Jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave has performed with greats like Charles Mingus, Ray Charles Imaginary Kingdom ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee