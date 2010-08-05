Ray Cooney
Carte Blanche's NOT NOW DARLING
The second in Carte Blanche Studios' Summer of Farces is Not Now, Darling--another by Ray Cooney. While it feels like a bit of a slow mover, the ensemble brings enough fun to the stage to make Cooney's 1967 comedy entertaining throughout.The st.. more
Aug 5, 2010 9:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Is Out Of Order In Two Weeks
Carte Blanche Studio’s latest comedy adds to an already very bustling weekend for theatre. Carte Blanche’s production of the 1997 Ray Cooney farce Out Of Order is one of three shows opening in Milwaukee the weekend of June 17th. A relatively div.. more
Jun 3, 2010 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cats
One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much ,Today in ... more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee