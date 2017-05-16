Ray Jivoff
Skylight's 'Sweeney Todd' Explores Some Disquieting Human Emotions
Preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. more
May 16, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Ray Jivoff Named Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre
Skylight Music Theatre executive director Jack R. Lemmon announced yesterday that Ray Jivoff has been named Skylight Music Theatre's new artistic director. more
Mar 29, 2017 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Skylight Music Theatre Interim Artistic Director Ray Jivoff on the Organization and its Future
Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Selena Milewski Spring Arts Guide
Skylight Stages Splashy, Glittering ‘La Cage aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month
Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more
Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater
’60s Spirit Alive and Onstage
Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more
May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
A Show that Changed Broadway Musicals
“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more
May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Pure Magic in Skylight's 'Things That Go Ding!'
From high above the stage, a couple of rows of cymbal-banging monkey toys stand guard over the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. The stage itself is filled with an eye-popping variety of instruments that make noise when struck. This... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ray Jivoff is Looking For Annie
The theatre season continues. Actors not yet attached with a project in the flurry of openings in the early part of the season may wish to consider some time in Elm Grove this fall. This weekend Elm Grove community theatre group Sunset Playhouse.. more
Sep 29, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Math and Music At The Skylight
A brief description of Elmer Rice's 1923 play The Adding Machine is positively surreal. The bizarre plot involves a humble employee of a large corporation being replaced by a machine, killing his former boss, being put to death, waking-up and w.. more
May 9, 2011 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel At The Skylight
During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more
Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trouble In Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Be A Part of Ray Jivoff's Hair
The Sunset Playhouse recently announced an opportunity for local stage talent to become a part of Ray Jivoff%uFFFDs Hair. The Elm Grove Theatre Company will be launching a production of the pseudo-counter-cultural musical Hair guest-directed by .. more
