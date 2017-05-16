RSS

Ray Jivoff

Preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. more

May 16, 2017 1:25 PM A&E Feature

Skylight Music Theatre executive director Jack R. Lemmon announced yesterday that Ray Jivoff has been named Skylight Music Theatre's new artistic director. more

Mar 29, 2017 12:32 AM Theater

Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Theater

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM A&E Feature

Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more

Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

Michael Brosilow

“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more

Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more

May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Theater

“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more

May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

From high above the stage, a couple of rows of cymbal-banging monkey toys stand guard over the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. The stage itself is filled with an eye-popping variety of instruments that make noise when struck. This... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The theatre season continues. Actors not yet attached with a project in the flurry of openings in the early part of the season may wish to consider some time in Elm Grove this fall. This weekend Elm Grove community theatre group Sunset Playhouse.. more

Sep 29, 2011 1:12 PM Theater

A brief description of Elmer Rice's 1923 play The Adding Machine is positively surreal. The bizarre plot involves a humble employee of a large corporation being replaced by a machine, killing his former boss, being put to death, waking-up and w.. more

May 9, 2011 6:24 PM Theater

During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more

Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Theater

Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Led by the former lead singer of the Milwaukee Bucks house band, Streetlife, the five-piece Donna Woodall Group is a staple in Milwaukee's summer festival circuit. Having played at every imaginable outdoor music series in the city, the band... more

Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tony Bennett emerged as a pop singer from the end pages of the era that produced the Great American Songbook. Growing up in the 1940s, he loved the craft of the songwriters and the melodic inventiveness of jazz. Pianist Bill Evans emerged a... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

A high-school student in Oakton,Va.,was suspended for two weeks in March when she took he Washington Post ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Sunset Playhouse recently announced an opportunity for local stage talent to become a part of Ray Jivoff%uFFFDs Hair. The Elm Grove Theatre Company will be launching a production of the pseudo-counter-cultural musical Hair guest-directed by .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

