Ray Manzarek
The Doors: Other Voices/Full Circle
Most Doors fans have no memory of the two albums the band released after Jim Morrison’s death, and despite impressive looking sales figures for the first one, few fans heard those recordings at t,Album Reviews more
Sep 17, 2015 9:31 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Doors’ Feast of Friends
Although Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek met in film school, they made their fame in music with The Doors. But an impulse to make movies persisted. The closest they got, Feast of Friends , was never completed and seldom seen in a good print until it.. more
Nov 19, 2014 3:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Doors: Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine (Rhino Elektra)
Originally released in 1972 in the aftermath of Jim Morrison’s death, Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine is a best-of plus a pair of B-sides. Reissued on CD, it remains a good survey of a band that packed a lot of music into a few short yea... more
Jun 9, 2014 10:02 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Doors R-Evolution
TheDoors met at UCLA's film school, so no surprise that they worked to craft shortfilms to accompany their songs. At the same time, they were compelled into theawkward setting of teen television. And m.. more
Dec 24, 2013 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Doors at the Hollywood Bowl
JimMorrison’s arrests for onstage indecency have sometimes overshadowed the Doors’prowess as a live band. But as the documentary film Live at the Bowl ’68 shows,the band was no mere spectacle waiting to happen but a sharp musical unit... more
Oct 25, 2012 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Couple Fight Survival Guide
Lock up your children and bar your doors and windows—no place is safe anymore. They lurk in parking lots, malls, and restaurants. They walk among us undetected. They are our friends and co-workers. They are seemingly normal people until one... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 2 Comments
Nickle and Dimed
Barbara Ehrenreich’s 2001 book Nickel and Dimed examined the aftermath of 1996 welfare reform, using investigational journalism to demonstrate that having a job in no way guarantees escaping poverty. Ehrenreich posed as a blue-collar worker more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Casablanca 728 E. Brady St. 414-271-6000 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009 2 Comments