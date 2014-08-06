RSS

Re-Entry

Founded in 2009 by Arn Quakkelaar, the nonprofit Genesis in Milwaukee Inc. (2454 W. Lisbon Ave.) is a reintegration program for those returning to Milwaukee from prison more

Aug 6, 2014 12:53 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more

May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Daily Dose

Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

