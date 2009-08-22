Readers
Milwaukee Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Masterpiece is a car show that strives for something more sophisticated than the usual hodgepodge of pinstripes, product placements, B-list NASCAR drivers and a car dubiously claiming to be the original Batmobile. Instead, the... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Manchurian Movie Director
In the 1960s directors from the still new medium of television began migrating to the movies. One of them, John Frankenheimer, made several films characteristic of that decade’s uneasy shadow side. His masterpiece, The Manchurian Candidate (1962).. more
Feb 22, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shepherd Express and Wehaa.com Announce Exclusive Partnership
Theindependent alternative weekly newspaper, Shepherd Express, formed anexclusive partne Theindependent alternative weekly newspaper, Shepherd Express, formed anexclusive partne ,About more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive
At 25 Years of Age, Shepherd Express Gives Life to 250,000 Reade
The independent alternative weeklynewspaper, Shepherd Express is celebrating 25 years of The independent alternative weeklynewspaper, Shepherd Express is celebrating 25 years of ,About more
Jan 22, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive