booksforliving.jpg.jpe

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:32 PM Books

curtains_peterpan_soulstice.jpg.jpe

Soulstice Theatre hosts a one-weekend-only celebration of J.M. Barrie’s beloved classic Peter Pan this weekend. The staged reading celebrates the 100th anniversary of the classic children’s story. The dramatic reading of the classic work will be f.. more

Jun 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

1003888_587379347949224_928910656_n.jpg.jpe

Since 1996, the nonprofit SHARP Literacy (5775 N. Glen Park Road, Suite 202) has helped to instill the love of books and reading in low-income, at-risk first-through-fifth more

Apr 9, 2014 8:46 PM Expresso

author-bethfinke-web.jpg.jpe

Audio and Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE), an almost entirely volunteer-run nonprofit, has been providing people who are blind, visually impaired or print disabled alternative ways to read more

Sep 19, 2013 12:48 AM Expresso

bookprev.jpg.jpe

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more

Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Books

tanziloschoolhouses.jpg.jpe

Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more

Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more

Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Books

600.jpg.jpe

Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more

Oct 30, 2012 12:55 PM Dining Preview

plauge.jpg.jpe

Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Two founding members of Milwaukee’s late Theatre X, Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller, recently released Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making, a profound memoir based on five decades of cooperating as partners... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:37 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Jonathan Kozol is the author of Fire in the Ashes: Twenty-Five Years Among the Poorest Children in America, a powerful work that follows a hardened group of impoverished inner-city children he has known... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:32 PM Books

murder.jpg.jpe

A murder in Wauwatosa would raise brows even today, but it was even more shocking in 1925, when 8-year-old Buddy Schumacher disappeared while playing with friends on a summer day. Mysteriously, his body turned... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:26 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Books

bookprev.jpg.jpe

Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Books

