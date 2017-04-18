Reading
Books for Living (Alfred A. Knopf), by Will Schwalbe
Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more
Apr 18, 2017
Soulstice Reads 'Peter Pan' for All Ages
Soulstice Theatre hosts a one-weekend-only celebration of J.M. Barrie’s beloved classic Peter Pan this weekend. The staged reading celebrates the 100th anniversary of the classic children’s story. The dramatic reading of the classic work will be f.. more
Jun 4, 2015
Heroes of the Week: SHARP Literacy Volunteers, Staff and Participating Teachers
Since 1996, the nonprofit SHARP Literacy (5775 N. Glen Park Road, Suite 202) has helped to instill the love of books and reading in low-income, at-risk first-through-fifth more
Apr 9, 2014
Heroes of the Week: Audio and Braille Literacy Enhancement Volunteers
Audio and Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE), an almost entirely volunteer-run nonprofit, has been providing people who are blind, visually impaired or print disabled alternative ways to read more
Sep 19, 2013
‘Building Taliesin’ Shares New Insights
"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more
Nov 19, 2012
Lilly Goren Explores ‘Women and the White House’
Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more
Nov 13, 2012
Historic Milwaukee Public Schoolhouses (The History Press), by Robert Tanzilo
Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more
Nov 5, 2012
Sherman Alexie Comes to Centennial Hall
Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more
Nov 5, 2012
Barefoot Contessa and the Art of the Cookbook
Though most people know Ina Garten as the contented, reassuringly soft-spoken host of the Food Network’s long-running “Barefoot Contessa,” she considers her television gig secondary to her true career as a cookbook... more
Oct 30, 2012
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012
Joan Walsh Examines Middle-Class Decline
Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more
Oct 22, 2012
Characters Drive ‘The Lighthouse Road’
Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more
Oct 14, 2012
New Books By Local Authors Bialas, Hintz
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more
Oct 8, 2012
Bishop, Fuller Share Tales of ‘Co-Creation’
Two founding members of Milwaukee’s late Theatre X, Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller, recently released Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making, a profound memoir based on five decades of cooperating as partners... more
Oct 4, 2012
Kozol’s Powerful ‘Fire in the Ashes’
Jonathan Kozol is the author of Fire in the Ashes: Twenty-Five Years Among the Poorest Children in America, a powerful work that follows a hardened group of impoverished inner-city children he has known... more
Sep 28, 2012
Murder in Wauwatosa: The Mysterious Death of Buddy Schumacher (History Press), by Paul Hoffman
A murder in Wauwatosa would raise brows even today, but it was even more shocking in 1925, when 8-year-old Buddy Schumacher disappeared while playing with friends on a summer day. Mysteriously, his body turned... more
Sep 20, 2012
Cousineau Reveals ‘Treasure Chest of Remarkable Words’
San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more
Sep 20, 2012
Powers Discusses ‘Yellow Birds’ at Next Chapter
Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more
Sep 11, 2012