Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more

Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Daily Dose

Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more

Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Daily Dose

The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in a close 102-106 game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, but they’ll hope to rebound when the face the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Kids 14 and under will receive a Bucks more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

David Suisman’s Selling Sounds (Harvard University Press) accurately and with remarkable insight traces the rise of the modern music industry at a time when it is at its downfall in ways unexpected. The book is ever so relevant, as we disco... more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

