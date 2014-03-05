Realtors
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Campaign Treasurer Asked for RFP Details
Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more
Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Was Kelly Rindfleisch Also Working for the Realtors Association?
Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more
Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Bucks vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in a close 102-106 game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, but they’ll hope to rebound when the face the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Kids 14 and under will receive a Bucks more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Music Business of ‘Selling Sounds’
David Suisman’s Selling Sounds (Harvard University Press) accurately and with remarkable insight traces the rise of the modern music industry at a time when it is at its downfall in ways unexpected. The book is ever so relevant, as we disco... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books