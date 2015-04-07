RSS

albumreview_alyssadominguez.jpg.jpe

With female and Hispanic singers both rarities in commercial radio country nowadays, Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez offers double the diversity on her four-song debut, The Reason. Her vocal warmth, lyrics by local Americana singer-songwriter... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:19 PM Album Reviews

blogimage5601.jpe

There’s no mistaking Lah-Kid’s voice. The Milwaukee rapper rhymes in a phlegmy, amphibious croak that breaks and changes pitches at random. “Growing up I could tell my voice was always going to sound different,” Lah-Kid recalls. “I sound.. more

Jul 16, 2010 4:55 PM On Music

Ray LaMontange will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 21 at8pm. Ray will be bringing Jessica Lea Mayfield as a special guest. The StreetTeamers will be there before the sh,Promotions more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

