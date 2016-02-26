RSS

Reasons To Be Pretty

All Photos by Lauren KirschMichael Alt has a green thumb and an unlimited supply ofelbow grease.  Alt is the owner of Alt’s,a combination antique store, florist, and custom build shop in Walker’s Point. Theprodigious daily operations of the sho.. more

Feb 26, 2016 10:38 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. KDS – "Know Bout Me"Jus.. more

Feb 25, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more

Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida ran on Broadway for a few years. Based on the Giuseppe Verdi opera of the same name, the musical is actually based on a children’s book adaptation of the story. It may have closed on broadway about a dozen years .. more

Feb 14, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will hold their annual WAMI Awards in Appleton again this year. The organization will announce the winners of its 36th annual awards at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 17.Tickets are $29.5.. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more

Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Fouryoung working-class people struggle with increasing dissatisfaction in dead-endlives and increasing dissatisfaction with each other in Neil LaBute’s Reasonsto be Pretty. The third part of a contemporary thematic exploration ofthe modern-da.. more

Sep 23, 2014 7:33 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Renaissance Theaterworks’ latest provocative drama opened last night--Neil LaBute’s Reasons To Be Pretty. It’s the third of three darkly comic dramas LaBute has written about body imagethis one cutting to the heart of what beauty isevery one .. more

Oct 2, 2010 8:18 PM Theater

Words develop into language, and language influences our thoughts and actions. Every day people are inundated by written and spoken words that require context and comprehension. In the current exhibition “A Torrent of Words: Contemporary Ar... more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Thirty years later, London Calling’s memorable declaration about phony Beatlemania is still being proved wrong. The Beatles brand is endless stamped on every form of memorabilia imaginable, from T-shirts and toys to board games and video ga... more

Mar 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

