Rebecca Bradley
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
Walker’s Right-Wing Judicial Pick
With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more
Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Recapping Last Night’s Primary Elections
So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more
Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Rebecca Bradley Cease and Desist Letter
On March 24, 2016, attorney Michael Maistelman sent this cease-and-desist letter to interim Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and also forwarded it as a formal complaint to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. According to attor... more
Mar 30, 2016 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Vote for JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court
We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
Is Abele Using the Republicans?
Some Republican operatives apparently seem to understand Chris Abele’s game plan and don’t want to see Republican voters get duped. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Two Milwaukee County Circuit Court Benches on the April 5 Ballot
On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Dark-Money Ads Attack Supreme Court Candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg
: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is a Very Special Justice
Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments