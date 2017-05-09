RSS

Rebecca Bradley

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more

Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM News Features 5 Comments

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more

Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Daily Dose

On March 24, 2016, attorney Michael Maistelman sent this cease-and-desist letter to interim Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and also forwarded it as a formal complaint to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. According to attor... more

Mar 30, 2016 1:29 PM News 10 Comments

We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM News 4 Comments

Some Republican operatives apparently seem to understand Chris Abele’s game plan and don’t want to see Republican voters get duped. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:14 PM Expresso 5 Comments

On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM News Features 1 Comments

: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 6 Comments

One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more

Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM News Features 5 Comments

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

