Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee’s Little Women: The Musical is lighthearted yet thoughtful with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s idea that being yourself helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined. more

Mar 11, 2015 11:14 AM Theater

theaterpre_littlewomen.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee Theatre’s upcoming show, Little Women: The Musical, is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about the four March sisters during the Civil War era. It runs March 4-8. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:38 PM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Theater

Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production.  .. more

May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Theater

One of the best dramas on local stages right now is, interesting enough a musical. As In Tandem's Thrill Me edges towards its closing performance this coming Sunday, the UWM theatre department is staging a pair of contemporary dramas every bit as.. more

May 11, 2011 8:37 AM Theater

Amanda J. Hull walks into the courtroom as Satan. Its the beginning of rehearsal. Before a complete run through of the show, UWMs Rebecca Holderness is working on giving further definition to one of the more creative interpretations shes maki.. more

Mar 8, 2011 11:09 AM Theater

I’ve been given the opportunity for behind-the-scenes access for UWM’s latest upcoming main stage production. This is the first in a series of blogs . . .    Can You Forgive?New Yorker Rebecca Holderness has been working with UWM for a nu.. more

Mar 5, 2011 2:40 PM Theater

The tiny performance space at Kenilworth Square was relatively packedlargely with rising, young local theatre talent for a one-night-only performance of a program of shorts referred to as 5 Plays You Didn't Know.An evening of five shorts select.. more

May 11, 2010 4:40 AM Theater

Warmer weather after winter tends to bring with it both the end of the traditional theatre season, replaced by a barrage of shorts programs. Pink Banana Theatre’s next short program is a couple of weeks from its May 21st opening. This coming Mond.. more

May 8, 2010 3:39 PM Theater

There’s something really, really refreshing and refreshingly dramatic about a production of Noel Coward’s Hay Fever. I had the pleasure of seeing it for a third time last night. Directed by Rebecca Holderness, the UWM production compares favorabl.. more

May 7, 2010 11:49 AM Theater

