UWM’s Beautiful Rendition of ‘Little Women’
UW-Milwaukee’s Little Women: The Musical is lighthearted yet thoughtful with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s idea that being yourself helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined. more
Mar 11, 2015
UWM’s Intimate Showing of ‘Little Women’
UW-Milwaukee Theatre’s upcoming show, Little Women: The Musical, is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about the four March sisters during the Civil War era. It runs March 4-8. more
Feb 24, 2015
‘King Lear’ Opens UWM’s Mainstage Season
UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more
Oct 25, 2012
A Musical Sprint Through Three Sisters
Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production. .. more
May 4, 2012
Impressive Drama: UWM's Senior Capstone presentation
One of the best dramas on local stages right now is, interesting enough a musical. As In Tandem's Thrill Me edges towards its closing performance this coming Sunday, the UWM theatre department is staging a pair of contemporary dramas every bit as.. more
May 11, 2011
Echoes In The Basement: Rehearsals For UWM's JUDAS
Amanda J. Hull walks into the courtroom as Satan. Its the beginning of rehearsal. Before a complete run through of the show, UWMs Rebecca Holderness is working on giving further definition to one of the more creative interpretations shes maki.. more
Mar 8, 2011
Approaching the Last Days With UWM
I’ve been given the opportunity for behind-the-scenes access for UWM’s latest upcoming main stage production. This is the first in a series of blogs . . . Can You Forgive?New Yorker Rebecca Holderness has been working with UWM for a nu.. more
Mar 5, 2011
Five Shorts In One Night With UWM
The tiny performance space at Kenilworth Square was relatively packedlargely with rising, young local theatre talent for a one-night-only performance of a program of shorts referred to as 5 Plays You Didn't Know.An evening of five shorts select.. more
May 11, 2010
5 Free Shorts at UWM
Warmer weather after winter tends to bring with it both the end of the traditional theatre season, replaced by a barrage of shorts programs. Pink Banana Theatre’s next short program is a couple of weeks from its May 21st opening. This coming Mond.. more
May 8, 2010
The Dichotomy of Hay Fever in May
There’s something really, really refreshing and refreshingly dramatic about a production of Noel Coward’s Hay Fever. I had the pleasure of seeing it for a third time last night. Directed by Rebecca Holderness, the UWM production compares favorabl.. more
May 7, 2010
