Stagecloud brings a series of clever shorts to the stage this month in its initial offering with The Hyperreality Show: a fun, thoughtful comedic exploration. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Emerging entertainment group Stageloud presents its first offering at the Tenth Street Theatre this month. Hyperreality Show is a series of four shorts conceived by Sean Douglass that explore the na,Theater more
Aug 10, 2015 10:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Political Violence Against Women
How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more
Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker and Kleefisch's War on Workers
Recently, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch led a closed-door roundtable discussion about taxes with some business leaders in Beloit.After viewing footage of the meeting obtained by One Wisconsin Now, we can see why Kleefisch and the Walker admini... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republican Rape Remark Sheds Light on GOP Reality
Democratsand the rest of the countryare rightly upset by the comments by Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin about “legitimate rape.”<br /><br />His comment was uninformed, wrong and just plain offensive.<br /><br />What struck me the most was h.. more
Aug 21, 2012 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
A State Divided
Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 24 Comments
Thanks a Million, United Wisconsin
As <a href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=258252\" target=\"_blank\">Wispolitics.com</a> is reporting, recall organizers have collected more than a million signatures to recall Gov. Scott Walker, almost twice as many as the 540,000.. more
Jan 17, 2012 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Women for Walker: Seriously???
Oct 27, 2010 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sick: Walker-Kleefisch Want to Deny You Access to Affordable Health Care
Oct 13, 2010 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Morning After
So I’m crunching the numbers and sifting through Tuesday’s election results. Now, I know it’s comparing apples and oranges, since Democrats didn’t have a hotly contested gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race to bring out voters, b.. more
Sep 15, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer, penning composi... more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Greetings from Hayward
,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Admirals w/ Styx
Come for the hockey, stay for “Mr. Roboto.” As part of the Milwauke Admirals’ concert series, tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Iowa Chops will be followed by a performance from Styx, the ’70s prog-band that scored really, more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
AIG Bonuses- A Drop in a Leaky Bucket
With the government bailouts of companies like AIG, it is a question that the Federal Government needs to ask itself. Why would private investors want to accept bailout funds, or participate in the ",Left and Right more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
Masonry w/ Sharapova and Elatia
Milwaukee’s Masonry is an instrumental math-rock trio for people who don’t like instrumental math-rock. Where instrumental acts like Pelican endlessly riff on their songs like they don’t have anywhere to be, Masonry is more interested in more
Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee