RSS

Rebecca Kleefisch

theatrereview_stagecloud_a_(byryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

Stagecloud brings a series of clever shorts to the stage this month in its initial offering with The Hyperreality Show: a fun, thoughtful comedic exploration. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:24 PM Theater

Emerging entertainment group Stageloud presents its first offering at the Tenth Street Theatre this month. Hyperreality Show is a series of four shorts conceived by Sean Douglass that explore the na,Theater more

Aug 10, 2015 10:31 AM Theater

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more

Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

walker-kleefisch.jpg.jpe

Recently, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch led a closed-door roundtable discussion about taxes with some business leaders in Beloit.After viewing footage of the meeting obtained by One Wisconsin Now, we can see why Kleefisch and the Walker admini... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:01 PM Expresso

blogimage8555.jpe

Democratsand the rest of the countryare rightly upset by the comments by Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin about “legitimate rape.”<br /><br />His comment was uninformed, wrong and just plain offensive.<br /><br />What struck me the most was h.. more

Aug 21, 2012 5:25 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18904.jpe

The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

blogimage18834.jpe

In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage18764.jpe

With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

blogimage18629.jpe

When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

blogimage18101.jpe

Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 24 Comments

blogimage7832.jpe

As <a href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=258252\" target=\"_blank\">Wispolitics.com</a> is reporting, recall organizers have collected more than a million signatures to recall Gov. Scott Walker, almost twice as many as the 540,000.. more

Jan 17, 2012 6:54 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5992.jpe

Oct 27, 2010 4:01 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5940.jpe

Oct 13, 2010 4:12 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5821.jpe

So I’m crunching the numbers and sifting through Tuesday’s election results. Now, I know it’s comparing apples and oranges, since Democrats didn’t have a hotly contested gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race to bring out voters, b.. more

Sep 15, 2010 4:36 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8555.jpe

For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer, penning composi... more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage5992.jpe

Come for the hockey, stay for “Mr. Roboto.” As part of the Milwauke Admirals’ concert series, tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Iowa Chops will be followed by a performance from Styx, the ’70s prog-band that scored really, more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

With the government bailouts of companies like AIG, it is a question that the Federal Government needs to ask itself. Why would private investors want to accept bailout funds, or participate in the &quot,Left and Right more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage5821.jpe

Milwaukee’s Masonry is an instrumental math-rock trio for people who don’t like instrumental math-rock. Where instrumental acts like Pelican endlessly riff on their songs like they don’t have anywhere to be, Masonry is more interested in more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES