RSS

Rebecca Schlei

Hitting shelves through sheer coincidence just weeks after the death of Kim Jong-il, Adam Johnson's new novel offers an accessible, intimate view into North Korea. The book may be labeled fiction, but that seems to matter little when life..... more

Jan 30, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage14528.jpe

Twenty-five-year-old Téa Obreht's The Tiger's Wife (Random House) has garnered vast praise and landed on best-seller and best new novel lists alike. Much is being said about Obreht's youth—and it is remarkable that such a beautiful, wise pi... more

Apr 17, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage8954.jpe

In a June 2009 interviewwith Sam Tanenhaus, editor of TheNew York Times Book Review, nove The ,Books more

Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES