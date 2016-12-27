Rebecca
The Enigma of Alfred Hitchcock
By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Rebecca on the Big Screen
Alfred Hitchcock must have been a fan of Daphne du Maurier. The director adapted theEnglish storywriter three times for the screen. The first, Jamaica Inn (1939),was forgettable. The other two, Rebecca (1940) and The Birds (1963), aremasterpiec.. more
Jan 8, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Right-wing Voucher Supporters Train Potential Political Candidates
“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more
Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin (The History Press), by Martin Hintz
Shepherd Express writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin, is a grab bag of often amusing true stories more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Legends of American Music
The blind were literally leading the blind as the singers took the stage in single file, hands on the shoulders before them. Resplendent in white suits, black shirts and shades, the Blind Boys of Alabama were greeted by a delirious crowd last yea.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alfred Hitchcock's "Rebecca"
Often the classic films the Charles Allis Art Museum screens are of the slightly obscure variety, but tonight’s selection is familiar to most film lovers: It’s Rebecca, the 1940 psychological thriller that won director Alfred Hitchcock his first—... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee