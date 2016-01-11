Rebel Without A Cause
James Dean Banned in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission v. Rebel Without a Cause
This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more
Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Rebel Without a Cause
In Nicholas Ray's 1955 classic drama Rebel Without a Cause , an impossibly cool James Dean gives a star-making turn as a troubled teenager whose weak-willed parents struggle to reconcile his destructive tendencies. The film, which was rele... more
Jun 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee