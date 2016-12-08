Recalcitrant
This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Restrictions, Offensive Beer Names and Rolling Stone's Year-End List
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more
Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recalcitrant
Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Get Lit NYE
Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drin... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE