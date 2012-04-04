Recall Elections
The Race Is On
With Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett now entering the fray, it appears that there will be a four-way primary... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments
Republicans Change Recall Rules in the Middle of the Game
On Tuesday, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker achieved a historic first when they delivered a million signatures... more
Jan 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
After the Recalls: What's Next for Democrats
After the just-completed recall elections, the assumption had been that the next battle waged by Democrats and independents wouldn't occur until Jan. 3, 2012, when the next round of recall petitions could be filed. But it is now clear that ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 9 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Fake Bipartisan Talk
Is Gov. Scott Walker lonely? At the same time his fellow right-wing buddies like presidential candidates Michele Bachmann and Rick Perry are dominating the national news, Walker has gone from the GOP's golden boy to Wisconsin's lonely boy.... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Full Speed Ahead
By definition, last week's state Senate recall elections all were fought in Republican districts... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
VOTE!
Do you live in one of the six Senate districts with a recall election today?Then get out there and vote.Polls are open until 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8, you will still be able to vote.To check your registration status and polling plac.. more
Aug 9, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Who's Buying Wisconsin's Recall Elections?
The unprecedented recalls of nine state senators have sparked the interest of organizations seeking an advantage in Wisconsin politics. For Republicans, it's a do-or-die moment. If the Democrats can flip three seats in the Senate, the GOP.... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 12 Comments
The Dishonesty Strategy
As the biggest political recall in Wisconsin history takes shape, there is one question about the integrity of our political process every citizen in the state should be asking, but especially those who have... more
Jun 14, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Recalls Against Republican Senators Move Ahead
Republicans have lashed out at the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) for playing politics with the planned recall elections. Last week, the GAB asked a judge to certify recall elections for six Republicans while asking for more t... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Recalling the Democrats: What's Taking So Long?
As I write this, the Government Accountability Board (GAB) is asking a circuit court judge to call elections for six senators on July 12 and extend their deadline for certifying signatures for three more recall petitions. The GAB has.. more
Jun 3, 2011 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
