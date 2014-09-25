Recall
Is Poll-Watching ‘Militia’ Real or a Hoax? And Does It Matter?
Sep 25, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Golf Resorts, Private Planes and Luxury Hotels
As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more
Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Buy State Government—Again
Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more
Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
President (Gulp) Walker
To at least half of Wisconsin voters in last November’s presidential election, the only thing scarier than electing Republican Congressman Paul Ryan as vice president would be electing Republican Gov. Scott Walker as president. more
Mar 26, 2013 10:16 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services Volunteers
The non-profit Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services provides education for functionally illiterate adults who want to advance their general knowledge, learn English or prepare for a General Education Development (GED)/High School Equivalenc... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Q&A with Senator-Elect John Lehman of Racine
Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more
Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: When Money Talks
The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Walker and Campaign Aides Copied on County Budget Listening Session Draft
Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more
Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
About the Walker-Hiller 2010 Emails—And More
<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more
May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker-Barrett Debate Thursday at 9
<p> It\'s sort of impossible to find information about <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wiseye.org/DesktopModules/Bring2mind/DMX/Download.aspx?Command=Core_Download&EntryId=445&PortalId=0&TabId=149\">Thursday night\'s debate</a> .. more
May 30, 2012 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Let's Be Clear: Walker's Campaign Staffers Are at the Heart of the Deals
May 30, 2012 6:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
'Shepherd Express' Publisher On Healing Our State
Twenty years ago, I had the honor of serving three terms in the Wisconsin Assembly. It was a time when we had a split... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments