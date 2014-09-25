RSS

Recall

Sep 25, 2014 6:03 PM Daily Dose

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more

Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM News Features

Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more

Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Expresso

To at least half of Wisconsin voters in last November’s presidential election, the only thing scarier than electing Republican Congressman Paul Ryan as vice president would be electing Republican Gov. Scott Walker as president. more

Mar 26, 2013 10:16 PM Taking Liberties

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

The non-profit Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services provides education for functionally illiterate adults who want to advance their general knowledge, learn English or prepare for a General Education Development (GED)/High School Equivalenc... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more

Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Daily Dose

The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more

Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Daily Dose

<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more

May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Daily Dose

<p> It\'s sort of impossible to find information about <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wiseye.org/DesktopModules/Bring2mind/DMX/Download.aspx?Command=Core_Download&amp;EntryId=445&amp;PortalId=0&amp;TabId=149\">Thursday night\'s debate</a> .. more

May 30, 2012 8:37 PM Daily Dose

May 30, 2012 6:11 PM Expresso

Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

Twenty years ago, I had the honor of serving three terms in the Wisconsin Assembly. It was a time when we had a split... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 16 Comments

