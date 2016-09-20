RSS

Recalls

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

627.widea.jpg.jpe

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more

Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM News Features 21 Comments

scott-walker-frown-cropped-proto-custom_282.jpg.jpe

No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more

Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM News Features 40 Comments

239746_5_.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more

May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Expresso

In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more

Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

chisholm2.jpg.jpe

Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more

Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM News Features

meet-the-gop-superstar-governor-who-could-steal-chris-christies-thunder-in-2016-800x390.jpg.jpe

Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more

Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM News Features

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more

Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM News Features

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more

Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM News Features

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more

Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Taking Liberties

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

target.jpg.jpe

Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more

Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM News Features

521284be85d2f.preview-620.jpg.jpe

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

scottwalker-middleofspeaking.jpg.jpe

New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more

Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM News Features

-1.jpg.jpe

Frankly, no one who pays any attention at all to elections really needs a daily newspaper to tell him or her how to vote.But when major newspapers don’t have the courage to stand for anything in times... more

Oct 30, 2012 9:30 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19040.jpe

The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage17963.jpe

The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage7196.jpe

Democrats are rightly jubilant about yesterday's attempted recalls of Sen. Jim Holperin and Sen. Bob Wirch. Both men won decisively, as did fellow Democrat Sen. Dave Hansen a month ago. That should put the hatchet in the Republican fantasy that vo.. more

Aug 17, 2011 5:22 PM Daily Dose

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES