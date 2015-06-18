RSS

Recession

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we've got Summerfest on our minds. With Milwaukee's signature music festival just days away, we share some of our picks from this year'.. more

Jun 18, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more

Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more

Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Expresso 8 Comments

Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more

Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more

Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Expresso

It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more

Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Taking Liberties

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators are launching a brand-new war on the poor in Wisconsin under an absurd belief the poor may have too much money more

Sep 18, 2013 1:56 AM Taking Liberties

“I don’t think we would pursue any manufacturing in Milwaukee anymore after the way Wisconsin treated us.”So said Nora Friend of Talgo Inc. in a recent interview more

Aug 14, 2013 12:51 AM Expresso

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Republican candidates for president leave a lot to be desired... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

When first broadcast in the 1970s, “The World at War” set the gold standard for World War II documentaries—and documentary series in general. The thoughtful, poetic narration of Sir Laurence Olivier made D-Day sound like Shakespeare. His carefull.. more

Nov 8, 2010 2:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

Though it doesn’t have the profile of Jazz in the Park, River Rhythms or the competing Tuesday night concert series Chill on the Hill, the free Skyline Music concert series in Kadish Park (in Riverwest, on North Avenue across from the more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Goats And Monkeys presents its latest staged reading this coming weekend in both Genesee Depot and Milwaukee as it presents The Taming of the Shrew at Ten Chimneys on Friday and the Live Artists Studio on Saturday and Sunday. Directed by talente.. more

Apr 28, 2010 8:28 PM Theater

The only bigger waste of time than the endless previews of the NFL draft is the endless analysis of the selections. The best answer to any "what'll happen" question in sports is, "We'll see." But that's especially true when the questio more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

