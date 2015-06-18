Recession
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we've got Summerfest on our minds. With Milwaukee's signature music festival just days away, we share some of our picks from this year'.. more
Jun 18, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
An Absurd Charge of Plagiarism
It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more
Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Don’t Let Scott Walker Distract You From His Economic Record
The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more
Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Austerity Agenda Is Killing Job Creation
The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more
Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Paul Ryan’s Budget Cuts Target Veterans and Unemployed
It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more
Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Gov. Walker: Where Are the Jobs?
Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more
Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The New War on the Poor
Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators are launching a brand-new war on the poor in Wisconsin under an absurd belief the poor may have too much money more
Sep 18, 2013 1:56 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Path Walker Did Not Take
“I don’t think we would pursue any manufacturing in Milwaukee anymore after the way Wisconsin treated us.”So said Nora Friend of Talgo Inc. in a recent interview more
Aug 14, 2013 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
While Republicans Warn Against 'Greece,' That Is Exactly Where Austerity Budgeting Will Lead U.S.
Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more
Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Latest Distortions of the Truth
Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Keeping Despair Alive
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Republican candidates for president leave a lot to be desired... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The World at War
When first broadcast in the 1970s, “The World at War” set the gold standard for World War II documentaries—and documentary series in general. The thoughtful, poetic narration of Sir Laurence Olivier made D-Day sound like Shakespeare. His carefull.. more
Nov 8, 2010 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Skyline Music: Midnight Groove
Though it doesn’t have the profile of Jazz in the Park, River Rhythms or the competing Tuesday night concert series Chill on the Hill, the free Skyline Music concert series in Kadish Park (in Riverwest, on North Avenue across from the more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Goats, Monkeys And A Shrew
Goats And Monkeys presents its latest staged reading this coming weekend in both Genesee Depot and Milwaukee as it presents The Taming of the Shrew at Ten Chimneys on Friday and the Live Artists Studio on Saturday and Sunday. Directed by talente.. more
Apr 28, 2010 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Verdicts on the Draft? Keep ’Em at Arm’s Length
The only bigger waste of time than the endless previews of the NFL draft is the endless analysis of the selections. The best answer to any "what'll happen" question in sports is, "We'll see." But that's especially true when the questio more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
The Con Game of Blame
As Barack O © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
The Party of No Ideas
Would it be rude to ask whether the Republicans have any new proposals to save the country What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features