Reckless Hearts

ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more

Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Visual Arts

Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM On Music

Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

One of the many young, noise-making Riverwest bands with high spirits and bloated line-ups, The Trusty Knife introduced themselves with an excellent 2007 split with their friends in the The Candliers, and e,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Reckless Hearts is the latest band from most of the guys who used to make up The Danger, who were for years among the youngest of Milwaukee’s glam-rock revivalists. The name is new but the sound i,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shepherd-Express, Page 36 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Legendary soul producer Willie Mitchell, the architect of the classic Hi Records sound heard on records from Al Green and Ann Peebles, died yesterday morning at age 81. Green and Mitchell spent the 1970s making literally some of the best records o.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

Most readers are probably well past their "end of the year" list saturation point by now, but there's one more that deserves special attention: Passion of the Weiss's The 50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2009. The blog has compiled a fantastic downloadabl.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

