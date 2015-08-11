RSS

Record as Governor

Whether you like Scott Walker or not, you have to concede that he has gotten farther than any Wisconsin politician in recent history in the Republican presidential nominating process. The explanation for his success lies in the fact that he... more

Aug 11, 2015 8:16 PM Expresso 37 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Expresso 3 Comments

When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Expresso 14 Comments

It’s now obvious Walker’s spectacular failure at job creation in Wisconsin wasn’t simply the result of incompetence, but the consequence of a politically corrupt jobs agency intentionally funneling money to large corporate donors instead of... more

May 26, 2015 9:01 PM Expresso 75 Comments

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

While Gov. Scott Walker has been busy elsewhere in the country or around the world, we have seen major proposal after major proposal disappear from his budget or be called into question by his own party. For a while, legislative Republicans... more

May 12, 2015 9:04 PM Expresso 12 Comments

Last week the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) handed Gov. Scott Walker another report for his failure files. The nonpartisan, independent LAB found that Walker’s allegedly job-creating Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is sti... more

May 12, 2015 8:50 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got it right when he said, “I’m not saying Scott Walker set out to destroy Wisconsin’s middle class. But if that were his mission, I can’t think of a damn thing he’d done differently.” Walker has ruined Wisc... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:44 PM Expresso 21 Comments

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll, found Walker’s statewide job approval had dropped to 41% with 56% of voters disapproving. It was the governor’s lowest approval rating since Franklin began polling in J... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:17 PM Expresso 28 Comments

Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Expresso 48 Comments

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been fighting the Affordable Care Act at every turn. Walker decided not to implement a state-based insurance exchange under the law, opted out of expanding BadgerCare with 100% federal funds and hasn’t gotten... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:39 PM Expresso 15 Comments

Getty Images

Madison-based bankruptcy attorney James C. Murray testified in support of a pending right-to-work bill in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying that the states with right to work have lower incomes and high rates of personal bankruptcy. more

Mar 3, 2015 11:18 PM Expresso 20 Comments

That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Expresso 46 Comments

It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Expresso 18 Comments

It’s a glaring exposure of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s true character that he went out of his way to intentionally trash the high-minded principles enshrined in the so-called Wisconsin Idea that has built the University of Wisconsin Syste... more

Feb 10, 2015 9:57 PM Expresso 35 Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System, historic cuts that dwarf any previously made. UW-Milwaukee will likely lose $40 million over the next two years, equal to the budget for the Luba... more

Feb 3, 2015 10:12 PM Expresso 20 Comments

Thinkstock

Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System at a time when a college diploma is necessary to launch a career. Walker is likely running for president and is trying to attract right-wing Republic... more

Feb 3, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 19 Comments

As Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker campaigns for the presidential nomination in 2016 his current biennial budget faces a $283 million deficit and the next two-year budget faces a $2.2 billion structural deficit. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:05 PM Expresso 11 Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to drug test recipients of Medicaid, food stamps and unemployment insurance isn’t legal and is a cruel publicity stunt to attract conservative voters in the Republican primary for president. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:54 PM Expresso 25 Comments

