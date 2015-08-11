Record as Governor
Destroying Wisconsin for Personal Gain
Whether you like Scott Walker or not, you have to concede that he has gotten farther than any Wisconsin politician in recent history in the Republican presidential nominating process. The explanation for his success lies in the fact that he... more
Aug 11, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 37 Comments
Scott Walker’s State Campaign Has a National Focus
Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker’s ‘Shame’ Budgets Are Nothing New
When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
The Flaming Wreckage of Walker’s Jobs Agency
It’s now obvious Walker’s spectacular failure at job creation in Wisconsin wasn’t simply the result of incompetence, but the consequence of a politically corrupt jobs agency intentionally funneling money to large corporate donors instead of... more
May 26, 2015 9:01 PM Joel McNally Expresso 75 Comments
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments
Scott Walker’s Tinker Bell Economics
While Gov. Scott Walker has been busy elsewhere in the country or around the world, we have seen major proposal after major proposal disappear from his budget or be called into question by his own party. For a while, legislative Republicans... more
May 12, 2015 9:04 PM Joel McNally Expresso 12 Comments
Is WEDC Another Scott Walker Job-Creation Failure?
Last week the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) handed Gov. Scott Walker another report for his failure files. The nonpartisan, independent LAB found that Walker’s allegedly job-creating Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is sti... more
May 12, 2015 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Scott Walker Wrecked Wisconsin’s Economy
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got it right when he said, “I’m not saying Scott Walker set out to destroy Wisconsin’s middle class. But if that were his mission, I can’t think of a damn thing he’d done differently.” Walker has ruined Wisc... more
Apr 28, 2015 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 21 Comments
Scott Walker’s ‘Breathtaking’ Plunge in Approval
Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll, found Walker’s statewide job approval had dropped to 41% with 56% of voters disapproving. It was the governor’s lowest approval rating since Franklin began polling in J... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:17 PM Joel McNally Expresso 28 Comments
Walker’s Act 10 Is Wreaking Havoc in the Workplace
Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 48 Comments
Scott Walker’s Refusal to Create State Health Insurance Marketplace Is a Potential Disaster
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been fighting the Affordable Care Act at every turn. Walker decided not to implement a state-based insurance exchange under the law, opted out of expanding BadgerCare with 100% federal funds and hasn’t gotten... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 15 Comments
Wisconsin Is Open for Bankruptcy
Madison-based bankruptcy attorney James C. Murray testified in support of a pending right-to-work bill in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying that the states with right to work have lower incomes and high rates of personal bankruptcy. more
Mar 3, 2015 11:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 20 Comments
Where Does Scott Walker Live?
That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 46 Comments
Scott Walker Attacks Public Education—Again
It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
The Character of Scott Walker
It’s a glaring exposure of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s true character that he went out of his way to intentionally trash the high-minded principles enshrined in the so-called Wisconsin Idea that has built the University of Wisconsin Syste... more
Feb 10, 2015 9:57 PM Joel McNally Expresso 35 Comments
Walker’s Historic Cuts to UW System Will Run Deep
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System, historic cuts that dwarf any previously made. UW-Milwaukee will likely lose $40 million over the next two years, equal to the budget for the Luba... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 20 Comments
A College Dropout’s Revenge
Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System at a time when a college diploma is necessary to launch a career. Walker is likely running for president and is trying to attract right-wing Republic... more
Feb 3, 2015 9:50 PM Joel McNally Expresso 19 Comments
Scott Walker’s Budget Deficit Keeps Getting Worse as He Campaigns in Iowa and California
As Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker campaigns for the presidential nomination in 2016 his current biennial budget faces a $283 million deficit and the next two-year budget faces a $2.2 billion structural deficit. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Scott Walker’s Drug-Testing Publicity Stunt
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to drug test recipients of Medicaid, food stamps and unemployment insurance isn’t legal and is a cruel publicity stunt to attract conservative voters in the Republican primary for president. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:54 PM Joel McNally Expresso 25 Comments