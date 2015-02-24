Record as Milwaukee County Executive
Walker-Era County Pension Scandal Resolved, But Fallout Continues
Last Tuesday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 11-4 to override County Executive Chris Abele’s veto and put into place a pension plan fix that would prohibit the county from trying to recoup disputed payments from more than 2... more
Feb 24, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
Audit of $19 Million Courthouse Fire Exposes Flaws in County’s Response to Emergencies
An audit of the July 2013 electrical fire at the Milwaukee County Courthouse raises questions about the county’s preparedness for emergencies, its approach to maintaining its facilities and whether the contractor that took in $16 million fo... more
Jan 27, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
Scott Walker-Era Pension Problem Rears Its Ugly Head
Put yourself in Robert Angeles’s shoes.Back in 2005, the longtime Milwaukee County employee paid the county $30,513 of his own more
Jun 4, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 Lisa Kaiser
Fact-Checking Scott Walker
Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has been continuously campaigning for governor for the past six years. So how do his campaign claims live up to the reality of his time in office? Here’s a look at some of his biggest claims: Claim: W... more
Jul 7, 2010 Lisa Kaiser
Right-Wing CRG Attempted to Influence County Budget With Undisclosed Funds
The group sent out “several thousand” high-qualityfull-color mailings, set up Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 2, 2009 Lisa Kaiser
Scott Walker’s Slippery Rhetoric
Unfortunately this perception has longbecome the reality of Scott Walker’s time as Milwaukee county executive. Walker has been on all sides of many issues,including the two that he has made central to his campaign for governor: taxesand spe... more
Nov 25, 2009 Cory Liebmann