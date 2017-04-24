Record Store Day
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more
Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
WMSE Will Release an Exclusive Direct Hit! 7-inch on Record Store Day
WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit! The band's Live From WMSE single will feature .. more
Mar 7, 2017 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beer: Pairs Well With Music
If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more
Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
This Week in Milwaukee: April 14-20
Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
WMSE is Releasing a Live Sylvan Esso 7-inch For Record Store Day
Here's a tradition we can get behind: For the second year in a row, WMSE will release its own limited-edition Record Store Day release. Following a live Field Report 7-inch released last year, the local independent station will again partner with .. more
Mar 22, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Access to the Danger Zone
Aug 25, 2014 12:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Acacia’s Upcoming Season
AcaciaTheater has recently announced what itwill be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of ConcordiaUniversity Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performingChristian-friendly theatre for a number of years.. more
Aug 20, 2014 7:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Record Store Day, Some Things Bucks
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we reflect on last weekend's Record Store Day and the annual debates that always seem to circle the promotion. Over at Pitchfork, author David .. more
Apr 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Die Kreuzen’s 'Cows and Beer' EP Gets a Proper Reissue
All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new more
Apr 16, 2014 12:58 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Here’s Milwaukee’s 2014 Record Store Day Lineup
Conceived as a national campaign to lure customers back to brick-and-mortar record with exclusive, limited edition releases, Record Store Day has evolved from a sales event into something more like a bona fide holiday in Milwaukee, where independe.. more
Apr 10, 2014 10:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Record Store Day
For the fifth straight year, musicians will release a slew of exclusive, limited-edition CDs, records and DVDs solely through independent record stores as part of Record Store Day, an effort to assist brick-and-mortar institutions that have... more
Apr 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day
For the fourth year, musicians will release a slew of exclusive, limited-edition CDs, records and DVDs solely through independent record stores as part of Record Store Day, an effort to assist brick-and-mortar institutions that have been ba... more
Apr 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
The Civil Wars' East Nashville origins saturate the duo's music, with singer-songwriters Joy Williams and John Paul White coloring their folk-pop with the Appalachian ambiance and Bohemian spirit of their home neighborhood. more
Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Before Tomorrow
The Milwaukee alt-rock quintet Before Tomorrow has learned from two musical cousins that are on better speaking terms than some might want to admit: grunge and metal. The group's five-song debut is at its best when the tunes start off softe... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 3 Comments
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Record Store Day Hangover
Independent record shops in big cities like Chicago and New York reported strong sales and even long lines during the third annual Record Store Day on Saturday. In Milwaukee, things were a little more subduedthere didn't appear to be any risk of .. more
Apr 19, 2010 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling album—in fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller—but the enduring hard-rock band has lost l more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kasia Wisniewski’s Bright Future in Fashion
Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2006, Kasia Wisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoring high in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) a... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments