

Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more

Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews



Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more

Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_directhit_(byjessicakaminski).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit! The band's Live From WMSE single will feature .. more

Mar 7, 2017 8:08 PM On Music



If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more

Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink



Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee



Here's a tradition we can get behind: For the second year in a row, WMSE will release its own limited-edition Record Store Day release. Following a live Field Report 7-inch released last year, the local independent station will again partner with .. more

Mar 22, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Aug 25, 2014 12:27 PM I Hate Hollywood



AcaciaTheater has recently announced what itwill be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of ConcordiaUniversity Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performingChristian-friendly theatre for a number of years.. more

Aug 20, 2014 7:20 AM Theater



This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we reflect on last weekend's Record Store Day and the annual debates that always seem to circle the promotion. Over at Pitchfork, author David .. more

Apr 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music



All too often, reissues of classic releases seem like little more than a sales ploy, cashing in on collectors and completists by scraping together a few superfluous bonus tracks and dressing them up in some shiny new more

Apr 16, 2014 12:58 AM Local Music



Conceived as a national campaign to lure customers back to brick-and-mortar record with exclusive, limited edition releases, Record Store Day has evolved from a sales event into something more like a bona fide holiday in Milwaukee, where independe.. more

Apr 10, 2014 10:30 PM On Music



For the fifth straight year, musicians will release a slew of exclusive, limited-edition CDs, records and DVDs solely through independent record stores as part of Record Store Day, an effort to assist brick-and-mortar institutions that have... more

Apr 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee



For the fourth year, musicians will release a slew of exclusive, limited-edition CDs, records and DVDs solely through independent record stores as part of Record Store Day, an effort to assist brick-and-mortar institutions that have been ba... more

Apr 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee



The Civil Wars' East Nashville origins saturate the duo's music, with singer-songwriters Joy Williams and John Paul White coloring their folk-pop with the Appalachian ambiance and Bohemian spirit of their home neighborhood. more

Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee



A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee



The Milwaukee alt-rock quintet Before Tomorrow has learned from two musical cousins that are on better speaking terms than some might want to admit: grunge and metal. The group's five-song debut is at its best when the tunes start off softe... more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments



Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee



Independent record shops in big cities like Chicago and New York reported strong sales and even long lines during the third annual Record Store Day on Saturday. In Milwaukee, things were a little more subduedthere didn't appear to be any risk of .. more

Apr 19, 2010 4:26 PM On Music



AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling album—in fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller—but the enduring hard-rock band has lost l more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee



Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2006, Kasia Wisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoring high in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) a... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

