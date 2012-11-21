Record
Bomba Estereo
Echoes of old Colombian rhythms can be heard within Bomba Estereo’s glow-stick electronica and synthetic beats. Elegancia’s tempos run from cool to fiery in colorfully textured dance club mixes. The Bogota-based group has more
Nov 21, 2012 3:47 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Gov’t Mule
Hulking, aggressive, overlong and practically dripping with sun-baked, redneck testosterone, this six-disc, seven-hour package acts as an apt metaphor for the band itself. And what with this Allman Brothers-spinoff more
Nov 21, 2012 3:41 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Jim Hoehn
Jim Hoehn is Milwaukee's prime purveyor of trop rock, the Caribbean-inflected sound that originated in Jimmy Buffett's breezily wry worldview and continues to hold intermittent influence on commercial country radio... more
Oct 22, 2012 11:01 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Magic Slim & The Teardrops
Only a small number of blues musicians are still alive among those who were raised in Mississippi and moved to Chicago in the 1950s to contribute to the modern, electric blues sound and influence other forms of American... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:59 PM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Klassik and the Power of Positive Thinking
Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik recorded his debut full length, In the Making, over several trying years marked by self-doubt, depression, relationship struggles and a crushing quarter-life crisis. You’d never guess... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Fresh Cut Collective's Live Hip-Hop
Fresh Cut Collective took their time when they began recording their new album last fall, precisely tracking... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature