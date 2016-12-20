RSS
Tyne Darling Ties Up Loose Ends on ‘These Ghosts’
Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Story of Harriet Tubman Comes to Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College announced yesterday that Virginia-based traveling educational theatre group Theatre IV will be arriving at the Schwan Concert Hall for a couple of performances of its dramatic musical stage adaptation of the story of Har.. more
Jan 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Devoted to Literature
Tuckedin the basement at WoodlandPatternBook On Sunday, June 8, WoodlandPattern hosts readings by Riverwest authors and art act ,A&E Feature more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler A&E Feature
